Nadezhda Neynsky: Bulgaria in strong energy position thanks to Azerbaijan

Bulgaria is in a significantly advantageous position in terms of energy among European Union countries thanks to long-term gas supply contracts with Azerbaijan, the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria, Nadezhda Neynsky, told journalists Report informs.

"Thanks to long-term contracts with Azerbaijan for gas supplies, Bulgaria has found itself in a relatively more advantageous position amid the crisis caused by the sharp rise in oil prices," she said.

The Foreign Minister believes that Bulgaria has not even had to use its gas reserves yet. "I think they are not being used, since Bulgaria recently received 100 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas through the LNG terminal, and it was purchased at old prices," she said.

Energy resources are supplied to Bulgaria mainly through the Black Sea, accordingly, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz does not have a negative impact on the country's energy supply, Neynsky noted. "So in terms of supplies and reserves, we have no problems. The problem is with prices, and here common solutions need to be sought within the entire European Union," she concluded.