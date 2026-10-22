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    Azerbaijan and Norway hold political consultations

    Foreign policy
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 19:15
    Azerbaijan and Norway hold political consultations

    The latest round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Norway was held in Baku.

    According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, cited by Report, the Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the Norwegian delegation was headed by State Secretary at the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Eivind Vad Petersson.

    During the consultations, the current state of political relations between Azerbaijan and Norway was reviewed, and the importance of ensuring continuity in bilateral dialogue was emphasized.

    The sides discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in trade and the economy, humanitarian affairs, science and education. They also considered prospects for cooperation within the framework of strategic energy and transport projects implemented at the initiative and with the participation of Azerbaijan.

    The importance of expanding the legal and contractual framework was emphasized. The sides also focused on relations and cooperation within international organizations, as well as on mutual support for candidacies.

    The Norwegian side was briefed on the current situation in the region, the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts and demining operations in the liberated territories.

    In addition, the sides exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

    Fariz Rzayev Azerbaijani MFA Political consultations
    Azərbaycanla Norveç arasında siyasi məsləhətləşmələr keçirilib
    Азербайджан и Норвегия провели политические консультации
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