Indira Hajiyeva attends OTS Meeting of Youth and Sports Ministers in Bishkek

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The 10th Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Youth and Sports of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), along with the 10th Meeting of Relevant Experts, was held in Bishkek.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports told Report that Indira Hajiyeva, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, addressed the meeting and briefed participants on the work being carried out in the country in these areas.

The participants reviewed projects aimed at further strengthening ties among the countries of the Turkic world, the progress of joint initiatives and plans for the upcoming period.

Speakers highlighted the active participation of young people and athletes from the Turkic world in events to be held in Azerbaijan as part of Baku's designation as the Sports Capital for 2026.

On the sidelines of the event, Hajiyeva held bilateral meetings with Kyrgyz Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy Mirbek Mambetaliev and Urmat Asanbayev, director of the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The meetings focused on prospects for cooperation in youth affairs and sports.