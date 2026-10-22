Brussels rally participants: We want to tell everyone the truth about our missing compatriots

Families of people who went missing during the First Garabagh War held another peaceful rally in Brussels to draw the attention of Belgian capital residents and tourists to the fate of more than 4,000 people who remain missing more than 30 years later.

According to Report's European bureau, the third rally organized by the Families of Missing Persons in Garabagh (Qarabağ İtkin Ailələri) public association took place at Place de l'Albertine, one of the capital's central squares.

Participants told passers-by who stopped at an improvized museum displaying the personal belongings, photographs and documents of missing persons about those whose families and loved ones have been waiting for them for nearly 35 years.

The participants said they hoped to receive at least some information about the fate of their relatives.

"There are only a few of us, but we represent all our compatriots who, like us, continue to wait and hope," they said. They handed out leaflets containing information to passers-by.

Peter Novi, a Dutchman working in Brussels, examined the materials on display, spoke with the participants and asked: "How can I help?"

Another young man was astonished to learn that 4,000 people were listed as missing. "How could this have happened? Where and how could thousands of people have gone missing?" he asked.

Despite progress in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the fate of people who went missing in the early 1990s remains unknown. The list of missing persons still includes 4,010 people, among them 71 children, 288 women and 398 elderly people.