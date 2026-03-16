Coordination Headquarters convenes for meeting in Khojavand

Chaired by Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and head of the Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in Azerbaijan's liberated territories in a centralized manner, a regular meeting of the Coordination Headquarters was held in the city of Khojavand, Report informs.

In his opening remarks, Samir Nuriyev emphasized that the Great Return to Azerbaijan's liberated territories constitutes a key priority of state policy implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, forming an essential part of the country's long-term development strategy. He noted that the initiative includes not only reconstruction but also restoring life in the region, ensuring sustainable development, and enabling the dignified return of former internally displaced persons.

The head of the Presidential Administration stressed that rebuilding basic infrastructure has been a key priority in the liberated territories. Projects restoring utilities and building transport networks have laid the foundation for the region's revival, while current efforts focus on housing and social facilities to support the return of former internally displaced persons.

Samir Nuriyev noted that 41 settlements in the liberated territories have been rebuilt or newly constructed, with more than 80,000 people now living, working, and studying there. He added that the resettlement process would accelerate as reconstruction progresses. It was also stated that projects in the liberated territories are being implemented within the First State Program on the Great Return, with the outlined measures being carried out consistently to achieve the set goals and ensure the successful continuation of reconstruction efforts.

Noting that sustainable resettlement depends on job creation, Samir Nuriyev highlighted the importance of expanding opportunities in agriculture, services, manufacturing, construction, and logistics, as well as promoting entrepreneurship and attracting investors.

He also described the restoration of historical, cultural, and religious monuments as a crucial component of the Great Return process, playing a key role in preserving national heritage for future generations.

In accordance with the meeting's agenda, the Coordination Headquarters reviewed reports on the activities of the Interdepartmental Center of the Coordination Headquarters and the implementation of the First State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Reports were also presented on efforts in the areas of resettlement, increasing economic activity, developing entrepreneurship, and restoring cultural heritage.

In conclusion, relevant assignments were given to fulfill the tasks set by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As part of the visit, members of the Coordination Headquarters viewed the progress of restoration, infrastructure, and economic projects underway in Khojavand district, also familiarizing themselves with the master plans of the Khojavand city and the Girmizi Bazar settlement.

They also inspected a newly repaired private house in the Khojavand city, the repair and restoration work carried out in Guzeykhirman village, were briefed on the Hadrut tourism development concept, as well as the upcoming hotel restoration project there; viewed the sunflower oil plant in Girmizi Bazar settlement of the Khojavand district and familiarized themselves with the operations of the plant and its contributions to the local economy.

In conclusion, the officials visited the Hadrut Mosque and the Azikh Cave, where they were informed about the development infrastructure concept of the Cave, as well as the archaeological studies being conducted in the area.