Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Zelenskyy: Ukraine thwarted major offensive operation of Russian forces

    Other countries
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 23:31
    Zelenskyy: Ukraine thwarted major offensive operation of Russian forces

    Ukraine's defense forces have prevented a strategic offensive operation by the Russian army, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel, Report informs.

    "I want to thank our military, who are defending Ukrainian positions and destroying enemy forces. Ukraine's defense forces have thwarted the Russian strategic offensive operation that the Russian Federation had planned for this March. And although attacks and assaults continue, their intensity and scale are not what the Russian Armed Forces had planned," Zelenskyy wrote.

    According to Zelenskyy, the Russian army is most intensively building up forces in the Zaporizhzhia direction: "The Russian army is trying to build up its forces there, but we are destroying them."

    Ukraine war Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    Зеленский: Мы предотвратили крупную наступательную операцию ВС РФ

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