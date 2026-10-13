Turkmenistan-built mosque in Fuzuli expected to open by early 2027

The mosque being built by Turkmenistan in the city of Fuzuli is expected to open at the end of 2026 or in early 2027.

According to Report, Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Gurbanmammet Elyasov said this at an event in Baku dedicated to the 35th anniversary of Turkmenistan's Independence Day.

Referring to the establishment of sister-city relations between Arkadag and Fuzuli, the ambassador stressed that joint initiatives and large-scale projects contribute to strengthening friendship between the two peoples.

"Another important project is currently underway - the construction of a mosque in the city of Fuzuli. The opening ceremony is planned for the end of this year or the beginning of next year," he said.

On October 7, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and other heads of state and government took part online in the groundbreaking ceremony for the mosque that Turkmenistan is building in Fuzuli.