UN: Risks related to Strait of Hormuz are high

The issue related to the Strait of Hormuz is very serious and the risks are high.

As Report informs, Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, said this while commenting on reports about a possible UN initiative regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

The spokesperson noted that various assumptions were being voiced in the media about a potential initiative that the UN could lead around the Strait of Hormuz.

He stated that in such situations a cautious approach was important, adding that silence had also been the most appropriate approach during the preparation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

According to Dujarric, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres maintains regular contact with high-level officials.

He emphasized that the organization will continue its activities through diplomatic channels.