UN: Risks related to Strait of Hormuz are high
- 16 March, 2026
- 22:50
The issue related to the Strait of Hormuz is very serious and the risks are high.
As Report informs, Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, said this while commenting on reports about a possible UN initiative regarding the Strait of Hormuz.
The spokesperson noted that various assumptions were being voiced in the media about a potential initiative that the UN could lead around the Strait of Hormuz.
He stated that in such situations a cautious approach was important, adding that silence had also been the most appropriate approach during the preparation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
According to Dujarric, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres maintains regular contact with high-level officials.
He emphasized that the organization will continue its activities through diplomatic channels.