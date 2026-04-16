Russia-Azerbaijan mutual investment nears $12B

Russia had invested $10.7 billion in Azerbaijan's economy and Azerbaijan had invested $1.2 billion in Russia's economy as of April 1, 2026, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev said, Report informs from Zangilan.

"A significant share of Azerbaijan's investments is concentrated in the tourism and recreation sector, where a number of notable projects have been implemented to create modern sanatoriums and resort facilities," he said.

Mustafayev added that more than 2,100 commercial entities with Russian capital have been registered in Azerbaijan, of which over 1,400 are active.

"These companies operate in key sectors of the economy, including industry, agriculture, transport, construction, trade and services. All necessary conditions have been created in Azerbaijan for Russian investors to operate efficiently and comfortably. We call on Russian companies to take a more active part in implementing investment projects in the liberated territories," he said.