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    Azerbaijan-Russia road cargo tops 5.4 million tonnes in 2025

    Infrastructure
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 16:51
    Azerbaijan-Russia road cargo tops 5.4 million tonnes in 2025

    Road cargo transport between Azerbaijan and Russia exceeded 5.4 million tonnes last year, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev said at the 24th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission, Report informs from Zangilan.

    Mustafayev said the figure rose by about 9% compared with the previous year.

    "The roadmap for the introduction of the electronic consignment note (e-CMR), which is expected to be signed today, is of great importance. Its implementation will be a major step towards the digitalisation of the transport and logistics sector, significantly simplifying transport procedures and improving the transparency and efficiency of cargo flows between our countries," the government official said.

    Mustafayev added that due to its geographical location, Azerbaijan serves as a key transit hub on the East-West and North-South routes.

    "Together with our partners, including Russia, systematic work is being carried out to modernise and develop infrastructure in order to bring these corridors to full capacity. Azerbaijan has made significant investments in the development of transport infrastructure on its territory," he said.

    cargo transportation Shahin Mustafayev Azerbaijan-Russia relations
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