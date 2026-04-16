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    Mustafayev says Sea Breeze resort hosted over 100,000 last summer

    Tourism
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 16:56
    Mustafayev says Sea Breeze resort hosted over 100,000 last summer

    Baku's Sea Breeze resort hosted more than 100,000 visitors during last summer season, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at the 24th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission, Report informs from Zangilan.

    Russian tourists accounted for 70–80% of visitors, he said, adding that overall tourist flows are showing steady growth and are expected to increase by at least 30% by the end of this year.

    Mustafayev said tourism is one of the dynamically developing areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia.

    "Russian citizens traditionally make up a significant share of foreign visitors to Azerbaijan and show sustained interest in the country's tourism potential. In particular, projects such as Sea Breeze on the Caspian Sea coast are creating modern tourism infrastructure and attractive destinations for holidaymakers," he said.

    Sea Breeze Resort Shahin Abdullayev tourist flow Russia
    Şahin Mustafayev: "Sea Breeze" kurortu ötən yay 100 mindən çox insanı qəbul edib"
    Шахин Мустафаев: Курорт Sea Breeze прошлым летом принял более 100 тыс. человек

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