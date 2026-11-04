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    Azerbaijan Railways' digital modernization spending tops $6M by late 2025

    Finance
    • 04 November, 2026
    • 17:15
    Azerbaijan Railways' digital modernization spending tops $6M by late 2025

    Expenditures on the digital modernization project of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC, implemented with the financial support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), reached $6.163 million by the end of 2025, Report informs citing the ADB.

    Under the loan agreement, $5.222 million was utilized, with direct financing across several applications totaling $4.515 million and reimbursed expenses amounting to $707,150.

    According to the data, the Azerbaijani government's contribution reached $941,623, including $940,123 in value-added tax expenses. The $47 million loan agreement between Azerbaijan and the ADB was signed on January 9, 2025. The total cost of the ADY digitalization program is estimated at $55.46 million, of which $47 million is provided by the ADB, and the remaining $8.46 million is co-financed by the Azerbaijani government. The project is scheduled for completion by June 30, 2028.

    This initiative aims at the comprehensive digitalization and integration of ADY's key business processes into a unified data management platform. The project includes the creation and implementation of systems for managing freight transportation, assets, investment planning and construction, commercial activities, as well as the modernization of corporate governance mechanisms. The program also involves a significant strengthening of IT infrastructure and the development of employees' professional competencies.

    Asian Development Bank (ADB) Azerbaijan Railways CJSC
    ADY-nin rəqəmsal transformasiyasına çəkilən xərcləri 6 milyon dolları ötüb
    Расходы на цифровую трансформацию АЖД превысили $6 млн
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