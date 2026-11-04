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    Serbia-Azerbaijan project to build gas-fired power plant opens for public consultation

    Energy
    • 04 November, 2026
    • 17:12
    Serbia-Azerbaijan project to build gas-fired power plant opens for public consultation

    A project to build a gas-fired power plant with a capacity of up to 500 MW near the Serbian city of Nis has been submitted for public consultation.

    According to Report, citing Serbian media, the Nis Urban Planning and Construction Department has announced the start of an early public review of the Detailed Regulation Plan, which provides for the construction of a natural gas-fired power plant near the city.

    The plan covers an area on the left bank of the South Morava River, within the cadastral municipalities of Lalinac and Krusce. The site covers approximately 68.75 hectares, with a gross usable floor area of 825,000 square metres. The public consultation period will run until November 10.

    According to the project documentation, the plant's total usable energy capacity is expected to be approximately 500–650 MW, including at least 350–500 MW of net electrical capacity and around 150 MW of usable thermal capacity. Electricity generated by the plant will be fed into the transmission grid at a voltage of 400 kV, while heat will be supplied to Nis's district heating system through a heat exchange station.

    During winter, the power plant will operate in cogeneration mode, with electricity and heat production linked through the steam cycle and the current needs of the district heating network. In summer, the facility will be used primarily to generate electricity.

    The gas-fired power plant site will form a separate functional zone with restricted access. It will house process pipelines, control and safety valves, monitoring and measurement equipment, drainage and discharge lines, a gas leak detection system, electrical and control systems, and access areas for maintenance. The draft plan also provides for areas to accommodate the main cooling system and corridors for pipelines.

    The project is being implemented through a partnership between Serbian state-owned energy companies Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS) and Srbijagas and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR). The shareholders' agreement between the parties was signed on September 30. It provides for the establishment of a joint venture in which the Serbian side will hold a combined 50% stake, with SOCAR owning the remaining 50%.

    The project partners aim to complete construction by 2030. However, the investment amount, final financing model and commercial terms have yet to be determined.

    State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Azerbaijan-Serbia relations construction of gas-fired power plant
    Belqrad və Bakının qaz stansiyasının inşası layihəsi ictimai müzakirəyə çıxarılıb
    Проект Белграда и Баку по строительству газовой станции вынесен на общественное обсуждение
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