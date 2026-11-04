Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Kazakhstan ready to supply Israel with up to 500,000 tonnes of wheat via Azerbaijan and Georgia

    Infrastructure
    • 04 November, 2026
    • 17:00
    Kazakhstan ready to supply Israel with up to 500,000 tonnes of wheat via Azerbaijan and Georgia

    Kazakhstan's Food Contract Corporation has proposed supplying food-grade wheat to the Israeli market via Azerbaijan and Georgia.

    According to Report, citing Kazakhstan's Ministry of Agriculture, the issue was discussed at the 10th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Israel Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

    Samat Tenbayev, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of the National Company Food Contract Corporation, said the corporation was ready to consider signing long-term contracts to supply between 200,000 and 500,000 tonnes of food-grade wheat and other agricultural products, depending on the needs of the Israeli market.

    "Logistics remains one of the key issues in further expanding exports. As possible routes for delivering Kazakh products to Israeli partners, we proposed considering the transport corridor through Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as alternative routes using Baltic Sea ports," the Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement.

    Food supplies Israel Kazakhstan
    Qazaxıstan Azərbaycan ərazisilə İsrailə 500 min ton buğda çatdırmağa hazırdır
    Казахстан готов поставлять в Израиль до 500 тыс. т пшеницы через Азербайджан и Грузию
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    08:15
    Trump: Ukraine deal could have implications for all of Europe
    Other countries
    08:08
    UEFA Conference League: Trabzonspor lose 1-0 to Freiburg at home
    Football
    07:59
    Turkish parliament approves bill on Mecca Pact
    Region
    07:43
    Zelenskyy says Ukraine has yet to receive $16B in US aid
    Other countries
    07:29
    US expands sanctions against Cuba
    Other countries
    23:54
    Parviz Shahbazov: Strong political ties underpin Azerbaijan–Ukraine economic cooperation
    Foreign policy
    23:42
    Shmyhal says Black Sea–Caspian links could open new trade and energy routes
    Foreign policy
    23:23
    Shmyhal calls on Azerbaijani companies to help rebuild Ukraine
    Foreign policy
    23:18
    Russia plans to return nine children to Ukraine in November, official says
    Region
    All News Feed