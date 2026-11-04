Kazakhstan ready to supply Israel with up to 500,000 tonnes of wheat via Azerbaijan and Georgia

Kazakhstan's Food Contract Corporation has proposed supplying food-grade wheat to the Israeli market via Azerbaijan and Georgia.

According to Report, citing Kazakhstan's Ministry of Agriculture, the issue was discussed at the 10th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Israel Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

Samat Tenbayev, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of the National Company Food Contract Corporation, said the corporation was ready to consider signing long-term contracts to supply between 200,000 and 500,000 tonnes of food-grade wheat and other agricultural products, depending on the needs of the Israeli market.

"Logistics remains one of the key issues in further expanding exports. As possible routes for delivering Kazakh products to Israeli partners, we proposed considering the transport corridor through Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as alternative routes using Baltic Sea ports," the Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement.