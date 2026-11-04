Baku, Tallinn mull co-op prospects in transport, AI, trade

Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan and Estonia have discussed possibilities for expanding cooperation in the fields of transport, logistics, trade, digital development, and innovations, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev wrote on X, Report informs.

The discussions took place during the 4th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Estonian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.

Nabiyev noted that Estonia's Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa-Ly Pakosta and Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna participated in the meeting.

"We also exchanged views on the development of artificial intelligence, digital government, technological entrepreneurship, and regional transport links, and discussed prospects for cooperation in the fields of energy, trade, and education," the publication reads.

The minister emphasized that following the meeting, a protocol reflecting the discussed issues was signed.