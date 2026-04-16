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    Antalya Diplomacy Forum to host 500+ officials from 150 countries

    Region
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 17:28
    Antalya Diplomacy Forum to host 500+ officials from 150 countries

    More than 500 senior officials from over 150 countries are expected to participate in the 5th edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF 2026), one of the world's largest diplomatic platforms, to be held in Türkiye, the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications told Report.

    ADF 2026 will be attended by 22 heads of state and government, 14 deputy heads of state and government, and over 50 ministers, including 39 foreign ministers. In addition, 79 representatives of international organizations will attend.

    Nearly half of the heads of state will represent countries in Europe and Africa. At the foreign minister level, 36% of participants are from Europe, 30% from Asia, and 28% from Africa.

    The forum will also welcome around 5,000 participants, including academics and students, while 1,100 representatives of national and international media will cover the event.

    ADF, hosted by Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will take place on April 17–18 under the theme "Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties."

    Meanwhile, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Türkiye on April 16 for a working visit to attend the forum at the invitation of President Erdogan.

    Antalya Diplomacy Forum Recep Tayyip Erdogan Ilham Aliyev Türkiye's Directorate of Communications Türkiye Azerbaijan
    Antalya Diplomatiya Forumuna 500-dən çox yüksəksəviyyəli rəsmi qatılacaq
    Форум ADF-2026 соберет более 500 высокопоставленных гостей из 150 стран

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