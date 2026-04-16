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    Deputy PM reveals ruble share in Azerbaijan-Russia trade

    Finance
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 17:02
    Deputy PM reveals ruble share in Azerbaijan-Russia trade

    Effective cooperation has been established between Azerbaijan and Russia in the financial sector, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev said at the 24th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission, Report informs.

    Mustafayev said the share of the Russian ruble in bilateral trade settlements has been steadily increasing, reaching 42% in export operations and 83% in import operations.

    Azerbaijan-Russia relations Russian ruble Shahin Mustafayev
    Azərbaycanın Rusiya ilə ticarətində rublun payı açıqlanıb
    Мустафаев: Доля рубля достигла 83% в импорте из России

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