Deputy PM reveals ruble share in Azerbaijan-Russia trade
Finance
- 16 April, 2026
- 17:02
Effective cooperation has been established between Azerbaijan and Russia in the financial sector, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev said at the 24th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission, Report informs.
Mustafayev said the share of the Russian ruble in bilateral trade settlements has been steadily increasing, reaching 42% in export operations and 83% in import operations.
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