Russia sees strong potential in launching Caspian cruise routes

Launching cruise transport in the Caspian Sea is a promising prospect, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at the 24th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission, Report's correspondent in Zangilan informs.

Overchuk said the initiative could create new opportunities for tourists to visit seaports in Caspian littoral countries.

"The implementation of projects in this area will contribute to further expanding tourism cooperation in the region. The organisation of cruise transport in the Caspian basin is important both for economic and humanitarian ties," he said.