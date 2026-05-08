Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli: Human factor key in combating financial crimes

    Finance
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 12:36
    Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli: Human factor key in combating financial crimes

    No matter how much technology and oversight mechanisms develop in combating financial crimes and fraud, the decisive role still belongs to the human factor, stated Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, BP's Vice President for the Caspian region, at the event titled "First Annual Risk & Resilience Conference" organized by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham Azerbaijan), Report informs.

    According to him, when managing risks, attention is usually paid to technical solutions, software, and legislative requirements.

    "However, the success of any system depends on the professionalism and ethical approach of the people who manage it. Even the most advanced monitoring system or artificial intelligence is doomed to failure if the specialists managing it lack ethical values and professional training," he stated.

    Aslanbayli noted that the most effective method in combating financial fraud is taking preventive measures.

    "For this, first and foremost, an internal control environment based on transparency and accountability must be established within companies. Thanks to Big Data capabilities, it is now possible to monitor suspicious transactions in real time. At the same time, it is also important to raise awareness among employees, clients, and partners about risks," he emphasized.

    Aslanbayli also touched upon the importance of cooperation between the public and private sectors:

    "Financial crimes know no borders. It is not possible for a single institution to effectively combat this alone. Information exchange and the creation of joint platforms increase effectiveness in this area. Technology is merely a tool; the main issue is strategic vision and an honest approach."

    Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli BP
    Bəxtiyar Aslanbəyli: "Maliyyə cinayətləri ilə mübarizədə insan amili həlledicidir"

    Latest News

    14:07

    MFA: Baku demands explanation from Moscow over provocation aired on Channel One

    Foreign policy
    13:57

    Azercosmos joins international DIFI Consortium

    ICT
    13:52

    President Ilham Aliyev: Ethnic and religious diversity is protected as a national treasure in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    13:51

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Pope Leo XIV

    Foreign policy
    13:47

    Turkish commander visits Azerbaijan stand at SAHA 2026 exhibition

    Military
    13:42

    Zaur Fatizada: Azerbaijan brought its legislation 95.5% closer to FATF standards

    Finance
    13:41

    Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange intends to purchase Azerbaijani cotton

    Business
    13:38

    Zaur Gurbanov: Many Azerbaijani companies lack risk management system

    Business
    13:31

    Belarus views Azerbaijan as transit partner for Iranian metal products

    Business
    All News Feed