Pinevich: Belarus to be represented at high level at WUF13

Belarus will be represented at a high level at the upcoming 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Azerbaijan, Dmitry Pinevich, the Belarusian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, told Report.

"Belarus will certainly participate in the upcoming WUF13 and will be represented at a high level," the diplomat said.

However, he didn't disclose the composition of the Belarusian delegation.

WUF13 will be held May 17-22 in Baku.

The forum is being held in close cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) and aims to exchange international experience in sustainable urban development, smart cities, and innovative urban solutions.