Charity event held in Beijing on birthday of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

On the occasion of the birthday of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, a charity event was organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in the People's Republic of China, Report informs, citing a statement by the embassy.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Bunyad Huseynov stated that National Leader Heydar Aliyev laid the foundation for the successful foreign policy of independent Azerbaijan, determining our country's place and priorities in the system of international relations through flexible maneuvers and tactical moves.

According to him, relations between Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China have risen to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

"Throughout all periods of his activity, National Leader Heydar Aliyev valued compassion, humanism, and moral values above all else. It is no coincidence that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation today bases its activities precisely on the principles of humanism to which the National Leader was devoted. The initiatives of Mehriban Aliyeva, the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and First Lady of Azerbaijan, demonstrate that charity is not only about providing assistance but also creating hope and instilling confidence in people," he said.

Subsequently, the embassy staff visited the Beijing Children's Welfare Institution, which provides social rehabilitation and adaptation services for children with special needs, supporting their integration into society. The head of the Beijing Children's Welfare Institution highly appreciated the attention and care shown by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation to children with special needs, and stated that "We are grateful to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the people of Azerbaijan for such a compassionate initiative. Compassion knows no boundaries; your bringing warmth from Azerbaijan to these children here, crossing mountains and rivers, creates indescribable feelings. The kindness shown in the name of such a great personality as Heydar Aliyev delights the residents of our institution and increases their sense of self-confidence."

Finally, special boards were presented for the employment of children receiving treatment at the institution, along with toys based on artificial intelligence that can tell fairy tales and dance.