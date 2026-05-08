Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Event held at Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office for Heydar Aliyev's 103rd anniversary

    Domestic policy
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 12:24
    Event held at Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office for Heydar Aliyev's 103rd anniversary

    An event was held at the Prosecutor General's Office to mark the 103rd anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Report informs.

    Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev drew attention to the activities of the Great Leader in his speech.

    Kamran Aliyev also spoke about the work carried out in the direction of development and modernization of law enforcement agencies under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

    The prosecutor general noted that the processes taking place in the world and in the region cause concern, and protecting the state in such a difficult situation is not a simple matter.

    Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev spoke about the construction work carried out in the country and touched upon the work being implemented in Karabakh:

    "The restoration of historical and religious monuments in Karabakh and the East Zangazur region is an important step in the direction of preserving national architectural traditions. At the same time, within the framework of restoration and construction work, new administrative buildings have been built for prosecution bodies in the liberated territories."

    Vusal Aliyev also said that the holding of the Thirteenth Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Azerbaijan is an indicator of the country's growing prestige in the world.

    Event held at Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office for Heydar Aliyev's 103rd anniversary
    Event held at Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office for Heydar Aliyev's 103rd anniversary
    Event held at Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office for Heydar Aliyev's 103rd anniversary
    Event held at Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office for Heydar Aliyev's 103rd anniversary
    Event held at Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office for Heydar Aliyev's 103rd anniversary
    Event held at Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office for Heydar Aliyev's 103rd anniversary
    Event held at Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office for Heydar Aliyev's 103rd anniversary
    Event held at Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office for Heydar Aliyev's 103rd anniversary
    Event held at Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office for Heydar Aliyev's 103rd anniversary
    Event held at Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office for Heydar Aliyev's 103rd anniversary

    Heydar Aliyev Kamran Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13)
    Photo
    Baş Prokurorluqda Heydər Əliyevin anadan olmasının 103-cü ildönümü münasibətilə tədbir keçirilib

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