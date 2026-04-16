Azerbaijan invited to join International Organisation for Russian Language

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk has proposed that Azerbaijan join the International Organisation for the Russian Language.

Overchuk made the remarks at the 24th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission, Report's correspondent in Zangilan informs.

He said the organisation's secretariat began operating in Sochi on April 1.

"We invite Azerbaijan to join this international organisation and believe that such cooperation could contribute to further expanding ties in the humanitarian sphere," he said.