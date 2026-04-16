Azerbaijan, Russia sign roadmap on e‑CMR implementation

As part of the 24th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Zangilan, a roadmap on e‑CMR was signed between the two countries.

According to Report's correspondent in Zangilan, the document was signed by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and his Russian counterpart Alexey Overchuk.

The roadmap envisions creating conditions for the introduction of the electronic international consignment note (e‑CMR) in both countries. It aims to expand digitalization in road transport, ensure faster and more transparent freight operations, and further strengthen transport and logistics ties between Azerbaijan and Russia.