Russian deputy PM says North-South corridor strategic for Eurasia

The North-South corridor is of strategic importance for Eurasia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at the 24th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission, Report's correspondent in Zangilan informs.

Overchuk described transport cooperation as one of the key areas of relations between the two countries.

"Strengthening transport connectivity in Eurasia, particularly cooperation within the framework of the North-South international transport corridor, remains a priority. New value chains are currently being formed along this route. The development of the corridor's western route and the implementation of previously reached agreements are also in focus," he said.