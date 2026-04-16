Trump announces 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon

US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, which he said would take effect at 5 pm ET on Thursday, Report informa via CNN.

"I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel. These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST," Trump posted on Truth Social on Thursday.

"I have directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Rubio, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Razin" Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a Lasting PEACE," Trump added.

Israel and Lebanon held their first direct talks in decades earlier this week in Washington, DC.