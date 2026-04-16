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    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Trump announces 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon

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    • 16 April, 2026
    • 20:20
    Trump announces 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon

    US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, which he said would take effect at 5 pm ET on Thursday, Report informa via CNN.

    "I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel. These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST," Trump posted on Truth Social on Thursday.

    "I have directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Rubio, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Razin" Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a Lasting PEACE," Trump added.

    Israel and Lebanon held their first direct talks in decades earlier this week in Washington, DC.

    Donald Trump Israel Lebanon Ceasefire
    İsrail və Livan 10 günlük atəşkəs elan edir
    Трамп: Израиль и Ливан объявляют 10-дневное перемирие

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