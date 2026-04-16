Azerbaijan discusses expanding business ties with US

The development of business and investment relations between Azerbaijan and the US has been discussed, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the CBA, the delegation led by First Deputy Chairman of the bank Aliyar Mammadyarov met with representatives of the US Chamber of Commerce within the framework of a business trip to Washington.

The meeting, which was also attended by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the US Khazar Ibrahim, discussed the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in the economic and financial spheres, including the further development of business and investment relations, and a detailed exchange of views was held on global economic challenges, financial stability, and joint initiatives within the framework of partnership.