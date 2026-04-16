First informal meeting of speakers of TURKPA member parliaments held in Istanbul

The First Informal Meeting of Speakers of TURKPA Member Parliaments, with the participation of observer States as well as high-level representatives of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, was held in Istanbul on Thursday within the framework of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Report informs, citing TURKPA.

The meeting, hosted by the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmuş was attended by the Chairman-in-Office of TURKPA, Speaker of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Koshanov, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, the Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic Marlen Mamataliev, the Speaker of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbaeva, the First Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly Márta Mátrai, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Fazilet Özdenefe, Chairman of the International and Interparliamentary Relations Commission of the Turkmenistan Parliament Maksat Kuliyev, and TURKPA Secretary General Ambassador Ramil Hasan.

During their interventions, the speakers of the parliaments of the brotherly states praised the recent activities of TURKPA and reaffirmed their continued full support for joint efforts in advancing political, economic, and cultural cooperation, particularly in the development and implementation of a common legislative framework and Model Laws within the organization.

The session continued with a report by Secretary General Ambassador Ramil Hasan on the activities carried out over the past six months, including meetings held with the Heads of Parliaments and Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Member and Observer States. He further noted that the preparation of new legal documents, as part of TURKPA's reform process, has been completed and that Member States have been officially notified. It was also mentioned that the Budget Programme for 2027–2028 has been finalized, and TURKPA looks forward to the support of its Member States in this regard.

Expressing his strong belief that the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan will soon become one of the Member Parliaments of TURKPA, the Secretary General also highlighted the organization's expanding cooperation with Turkmenistan, Hungary, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Ambassador Hasan further conveyed his sincere appreciation to the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Numan Kurtulmuş, for hosting the upcoming conference entitled "New Cooperation in Eurasia: The Role of TURKPA and Developing Strategic Relations – Parliamentary Diplomacy," scheduled to take place in Türkiye in September this year.

The informal meeting concluded with a family photo and with participants reiterating their full support for TURKPA"s ongoing activities and for the report presented by the Secretary General.

At the meeting, the TURKPA International Secretariat was represented by Deputy Secretaries General Talgat Aduov and Mr. Muhammet Alper Hayali, Commission Secretary Aynura Abutalibova, Chief of Protocol Yadigar Mammadov, the Secretary for organizational and administrative issues Alasgar Aghayev, Legal Officer Azar Mammadov, and Assistant to the Secretary General Takhmina Bakieva.