Euronews: WUF13 to address global housing crisis solutions

The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), to be held in Baku in May, will serve as a platform for exchanging experiences and seeking solutions in the field of inclusive and sustainable urban development, according to a reportage by Euronews dedicated to WUF13, which will focus primarily on issues of the global housing crisis, modern approaches to urban development amid rapid urbanization and the growing need for affordable housing.

Euronews notes that today more than one billion people worldwide live in inadequate housing conditions, while the rapid growth of urban populations, rising housing costs, and demographic pressure are increasing the burden on urban systems around the world.

In such circumstances, WUF13 is being considered as an international platform for discussing practical solutions in the areas of housing policy, urban infrastructure, and sustainable development.

Anaclaudia Rossbach, Executive Director of the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), emphasized the need to reconsider approaches to urban restoration and development:

"We have a strong asset of the built environment in many regions of the world. So it's critical that we max out what we already have built. This is critical for climate change, because everything that we build more of is equal to emissions or occupies land, which is critical to preserve the natural assets that we have."

The report emphasizes that access to safe and affordable housing remains one of the most pressing problems of modern urban development, as housing policy directly affects quality of life, social sustainability, and community development. It is also noted that Azerbaijan, the host country of the forum, is presenting its experience in the field of housing construction, post-conflict reconstruction, and large-scale social programs.

Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, noted that modern projects are aimed not only at providing housing but also at building sustainable communities. He also emphasized that housing policy has a broader socio-economic impact.

"What we are trying to achieve here is not just to build a house, but also to create a sense of belonging, actually to create a foundation for sustainable communities," he emphasized.

Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, in turn noted the organizational and time-related challenges associated with the implementation of reconstruction projects. "We all faced certain challenges. The main challenge was timing, and also the organization of construction of the housing, properties, and premises. We already have 1,400 people living in Shusha, which is about 377 families," he said.

The reportage specifically notes that ensuring housing for everyone remains one of the main tasks of modern urbanization, while discussions within the framework of WUF13 continue and are aimed at finding sustainable and practical solutions to the global housing crisis.

It should be noted that WUF13 will be held in Baku from May 17 to 22.