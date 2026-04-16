Erdogan: Diplomacy replaced by rockets and bombs

In an era where rockets and bombs have replaced dialogue and diplomacy, no state is safe, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said while receiving the speakers of legislative bodies of various countries participating in the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Istanbul, Report informs.

"In an era where rockets and bombs have replaced dialogue and diplomacy, no state is safe," he stated, adding that Türkiye advocates for the peaceful resolution of all conflicts.