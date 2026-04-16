Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Erdogan: Diplomacy replaced by rockets and bombs

    Region
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 22:03
    Erdogan: Diplomacy replaced by rockets and bombs

    In an era where rockets and bombs have replaced dialogue and diplomacy, no state is safe, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said while receiving the speakers of legislative bodies of various countries participating in the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Istanbul, Report informs.

    "In an era where rockets and bombs have replaced dialogue and diplomacy, no state is safe," he stated, adding that Türkiye advocates for the peaceful resolution of all conflicts.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan Inter-Parliamentary Union diplomacy
    Ərdoğan: Diplomatiyanın yerini raket və bombalar tutub
    Эрдоган: Дипломатию заменили ракеты и бомбы

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