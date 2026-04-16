Documentary Horse Power presented at Nizami Cinema Center

The presentation of the documentary film Horse Power was held at the Nizami Cinema Center on April 16, Report informs.

The event was attended by Anar Alakbarov, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Culture Minister Adil Karimli, and other officials, as well as cultural and arts figures.

Visitors first viewed an exhibition of Horse Power-themed paintings by students of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts.

The film was subsequently screened.

It tells the story of some of the world's most distinguished horses, their exceptional strength, and their unique relationship with humans. The project is a joint production of the renowned companies Plimsoll Productions and Eos Films, both of which specialize in wildlife content and distribute films in over 70 countries.

The film was shot in the United States, Azerbaijan, the United Kingdom, China, Qatar, and the Netherlands. The scenes filmed in Azerbaijan were produced on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and with the support of the Equestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ARAF). The film also features the Karabakh horses, a national heritage breed of Azerbaijan, among other renowned horse breeds.

The film is regarded as one of the most ambitious documentaries on horses ever created by the makers of projects such as Blue Planet II and Planet Earth II.

With 2026 marking the "Year of the Horse" in the Lunar calendar, the film's worldwide screenings have been dedicated to the theme. The audience is expected to surpass 300 million in 100 countries through TV broadcasts, online platforms, cinema showings, and museum presentations.

A professional team with international experience was involved in the production of the film. The project's advisors include leading experts in science and culture, among them renowned British landscape photographer and Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society Henry Dallal.

Director Mark Brownlow is known for Planet Earth II and Eden: Untamed Planet. He has also won multiple awards for producing and directing documentaries such as Blue Planet II, Tiny Giants 3D and Oceans: Our Blue Planet 3D.

The film's producer, Sun Shuyun, is a recognized and highly active expert in international cooperation.

Second director Rob Sullivan is an experienced producer and director of documentary series, distinguished by his ability to present local narratives and access unique filming locations.

Narration is provided by Oscar-nominated actor Josh Brolin, with music by Emmy-winning composer Barnaby Taylor.