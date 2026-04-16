The Shafag Solar Power Plant (SPP) in Jabrayil district, Azerbaijan, is expected to be commissioned in the middle of next year, said Javid Abdullayev, Director of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy, Report informs.

Abdullayev recalled that in late November 2020, BP announced an investment of $200 million in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. "This was a very important and historic moment. We worked on it for a long time and accelerated the process as much as possible," Abdullayev noted.

He added that while incentive mechanisms for green energy have posed certain technical challenges, their benefits must be assessed carefully. "We need to understand how much value investors bring to us and optimize this in line with Azerbaijan's economic interests. In any case, this was the beginning of a new flow. Naturally, as investments continue, other companies will also contribute to reconstruction and development in these territories," he emphasized.