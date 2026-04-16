Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    UN Vienna office hosts events on WUF13 preparations

    Infrastructure
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 18:38
    UN Vienna office hosts events on WUF13 preparations

    Events on the theme of safe and sustainable cities were held at the United Nations Office in Vienna and at the OSCE headquarters in Vienna to present the 13th session of the World Urban Forum, which will take place in Baku, to the public, Report informs.

    "The events were jointly organized by the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the international organizations in Vienna, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), the OSCE, and the Vienna City Hall," WUF13 official X page said.

    As part of the events, information was provided on the preparations for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku, as well as on Azerbaijan's main objectives in this context. Discussions were also held on urban planning, green transformation, climate change, sustainable cities, and affordable housing. In addition, the participants exchanged views on the experiences of Vienna, Baku, and Basel in the context of urban development and transformation.

    The Azerbaijani side was represented in the discussions by Gulshan Rzayeva, Deputy Head of the Office of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture and Deputy National Coordinator of WUF13, and Elchin Allahverdiyev, Head of the Climate Diplomacy Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    The events were attended by representatives of countries accredited to international and regional organizations based in Vienna, as well as relevant experts.

    World Urban Forum (WUF13) United Nations OSCE
    BMT-nin Vyana ofisində WUF13 ilə bağlı tədbirlər keçirilib
    В Венском офисе ООН проведены мероприятия, связанные с WUF13

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