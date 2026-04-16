Overchuk: Russia seeks rail expansion for North-South transport corridor

Russia is interested in the construction of a new railway line within the framework of the expansion of the North-South International Transport Corridor, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk stated in his remarks to journalists in Azerbaijan's Zangilan on Thursday, Report informs.

"This project is considered a crucial element of the expanded North-South International Transport Corridor connecting Iran's ports with Russia's Baltic and Azov Sea ports. Before the war began, the acquisition of land plots for the railway was being actively carried out, and by March, a large part of this process had been completed. Russian companies had already begun topographic-geodetic works and established the necessary geodetic network for construction. Actual construction works had been launched. As soon as conditions allow, these works will be resumed," he noted.