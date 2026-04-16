Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Alen Simonyan: Yerevan–Baku peace leads to cooperation

    Region
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 21:03
    Alen Simonyan: Yerevan–Baku peace leads to cooperation

    The strengthening of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan against the backdrop of the Washington agreements achieved last year is a historic step that paves the way for trust, cooperation, and real progress for the peoples of the two countries, Armenian Speaker Alen Simonyan said on X, Report informs.

    "Addressed the IPU152 [152nd Inter-Parliamentary Union] Assembly in Istanbul on 'Nurturing Hope, Securing Peace and Ensuring Justice for Future Generations'. Following the 2025 agreement, peace with Azerbaijan has taken hold - a historic step that opens the way for trust, cooperation, and tangible progress for our peoples," Simonyan wrote on X.

    According to him, Armenia remains committed to consolidating this peace, advancing dialogue, and turning it into real opportunities on the ground.

    "We also believe humanitarian issues must be addressed to achieve genuine reconciliation. We stand ready to deepen regional partnerships, including with Türkiye, and to build a future where stability, connectivity, and shared prosperity prevail," Simonyan said.

    Alen Simonyan Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Simonyan: İrəvan və Bakı arasında sülh əməkdaşlığa gedən yoldur
    Симонян: Мир между Ереваном и Баку - это путь к доверию, сотрудничеству и прогрессу для наших народов

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