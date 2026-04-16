Papuashvili: Decisions by Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan boost regional stability

Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan make decisions based on their national interests, and this approach strengthens stability in the region, Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said during his speech at the session of the General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Istanbul, Report informs.

According to him, the South Caucasus, once considered unstable, is today taking shape as a more predictable space, and this is the result of effective sovereignty.

Papuashvili emphasized that the Georgian parliament has also taken concrete steps in this direction by increasing transparency, improving legislation, and striving to ensure that political power belongs to the people.

"Peace is never a guaranteed condition; it is a responsibility that must be constantly protected. Peace requires vigilance, restraint, and a long-term vision," he noted.

The speaker added that in the modern era, foreign interference and hybrid warfare are among the main threats to democracy and sovereignty, and unified legal mechanisms must be established at the international level to counter these challenges.