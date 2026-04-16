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    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Papuashvili: Decisions by Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan boost regional stability

    Region
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 19:45
    Papuashvili: Decisions by Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan boost regional stability

    Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan make decisions based on their national interests, and this approach strengthens stability in the region, Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said during his speech at the session of the General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Istanbul, Report informs.

    According to him, the South Caucasus, once considered unstable, is today taking shape as a more predictable space, and this is the result of effective sovereignty.

    Papuashvili emphasized that the Georgian parliament has also taken concrete steps in this direction by increasing transparency, improving legislation, and striving to ensure that political power belongs to the people.

    "Peace is never a guaranteed condition; it is a responsibility that must be constantly protected. Peace requires vigilance, restraint, and a long-term vision," he noted.

    The speaker added that in the modern era, foreign interference and hybrid warfare are among the main threats to democracy and sovereignty, and unified legal mechanisms must be established at the international level to counter these challenges.

    Shalva Papuashvili South Caucasus Azerbaijan Georgia Armenia
    Papuaşvili: Gürcüstan, Ermənistan və Azərbaycanın qərarları regionda sabitliyi gücləndirir
    Папуашвили: Независимые решения Тбилиси, Еревана и Баку способствуют стабильности в регионе

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