Azerbaijan holds 24th place in UEFA rankings

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Azerbaijan has retained 24th place in UEFA's association rankings, with its coefficient unchanged at 24.187, Report informs.

Ukraine is 23rd with 24.837 points, while Israel is 25th with 24.125. England leads the rankings with 107.685 points.

Sabah, Azerbaijan's only representative in European club competition, lost 4–1 away to Norway's Viking on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League league phase.