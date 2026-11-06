Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Azerbaijan holds 24th place in UEFA rankings

    Football
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 09:46
    Azerbaijan holds 24th place in UEFA rankings

    Azerbaijan has retained 24th place in UEFA's association rankings, with its coefficient unchanged at 24.187, Report informs.

    Ukraine is 23rd with 24.837 points, while Israel is 25th with 24.125. England leads the rankings with 107.685 points.

    Sabah, Azerbaijan's only representative in European club competition, lost 4–1 away to Norway's Viking on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League league phase.

    UEFA Champions League Sabah FK
    Azərbaycan UEFA reytinqində 24-cü pillədəki mövqeyini qoruyub
    Азербайджан сохранил позицию в рейтинге УЕФА
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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