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Hungary has expressed particular interest in studying Azerbaijan's ASAN Service model and its volunteer program, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan said.

Report informs that the Hungarian delegation expressed its interest during a meeting with agency chairman Ulvi Mehdiyev on the sidelines of the UN Governance Innovation Summit: Developing Future-Ready Institutions in Baku.

Mehdiyev met with Hungary's Minister of Regional Development and Rural Development Viktória Lőrincz, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Türkiye's Deputy Head of the Cybersecurity Directorate Yusuf Tancan, and Greece's Deputy Interior Minister Paraskevi Charalampogianni.

He also met with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines' Minister of State for Education, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information Laverne King, Madagascar's Minister of Labor, Employment and Civil Service Denis Franconio Mac, and Senegal's Minister of Civil Service, Labor and Public Service Reform Mamadou Lamine Dianté.

The visiting officials highlighted the summit's role in sharing international experience and finding ways to make public services more accessible and efficient.

Talks with Pakistan focused on how the country has implemented the ASAN Service model and how it has improved access to public services and citizen satisfaction. Khawaja was awarded Azerbaijan's medal "For Effective Cooperation with ASAN Service."

Greece expressed interest in studying how ASAN Service operates and how it could apply the model. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Madagascar also said they wanted to explore whether the model could be used in their countries.

In talks with Senegal, the sides reviewed progress in implementing their memorandum of understanding, signed on June 3, 2025, and discussed planned measures.