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    Police officer, suspect killed in US shootout

    Other countries
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 09:49
    Police officer, suspect killed in US shootout

    US police have confirmed that four officers were shot during a gunfight with a suspect. One of those officers has died, Report informs via CBS News.

    During a news conference at approximately 9:30 p.m. (GMT-7), Lakewood Police Public Information Officer John Romero said that officers were called to the intersection of West Colfax Ave. and Wadsworth Blvd. on reports of a suspicious person. The suspect was boarding a Regional Transportation District (RTD) bus.

    When officers approached him, he opened fire. Police returned fire, hitting the suspect. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

    Four Lakewood officers were hit and transported to the hospital. One bystander was also injured and taken to the hospital.

    A witness at the scene says a car rear-ended an RTD bus and then he heard 13 shots fired. Patrick Dickman told CBS Colorado he was inside the Easy Pawn when he heard the shots. He said that an officer surrounded the back of the bus and fired into it. He also said he saw about 5 ambulances leave the scene.

    US shooting Attack on police officers Police Colorado
    В США при перестрелке погибли полицейский и подозреваемый
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