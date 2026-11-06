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    Azerbaijan, Ukraine adopt cooperation plan at Uzhhorod meeting

    Energy
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 09:40
    Azerbaijan, Ukraine adopt cooperation plan at Uzhhorod meeting

    Azerbaijan and Ukraine have adopted an action plan to expand economic cooperation, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said.

    Report informs that Shahbazov announced the plan on X after co-chairing the 14th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Ukraine Intergovernmental Commission in Uzhhorod with Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine's first deputy prime minister and energy minister.

    Shahbazov said the two sides discussed closer cooperation in trade, investment, energy, transport, technology, innovation, and tourism before adopting the plan.

    He added that participants at the Azerbaijan–Ukraine Business Roundtable explored new partnerships and investment opportunities. Shmyhal thanked Azerbaijan for its continued humanitarian support for Ukraine.

    Azerbaijan, Ukraine adopt cooperation plan at Uzhhorod meeting
    Azerbaijan, Ukraine adopt cooperation plan at Uzhhorod meeting
    Azerbaijan, Ukraine adopt cooperation plan at Uzhhorod meeting

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