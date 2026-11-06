Azerbaijani NGO Cooperation Forum kicks off in Ganja

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The Cooperation Forum of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan has kicked off in Ganja, Report informs.

More than 400 civil society representatives are participating in the event.

The forum features scheduled panel discussions on the following topics: "NGO skills in social networks, digitalization, and AI," "Azerbaijani NGOs guarding national interests," and "The legacy of WUF13 in NGO initiatives."

Following the event, an appeal from the country's NGOs will be adopted and addressed to President Ilham Aliyev.

The forum will conclude with an extensive artistic program.