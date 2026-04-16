Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Deputy PM: Transport routes via Azerbaijan prove reliable

    Infrastructure
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 19:10
    Deputy PM: Transport routes via Azerbaijan prove reliable

    Despite the tense geopolitical situation in the region, the transport routes passing through Azerbaijan have fully proven their reliability and sustainability, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev told journalists on Thursday.

    "In particular, the North-South International Transport Corridor operated without interruption during this period, fulfilled all its obligations, and once again demonstrated that Azerbaijan is a reliable transit country. Today, it is obvious that against the backdrop of current realities, the competitiveness of these routes has further increased, and a solid foundation has been formed for them to become one of the region's main transport and logistics directions in the future," he noted.

    Shahin Mustafayev transport routes North-South Transport Corridor Azerbaijan
    Baş nazirin müavini: "Azərbaycan üzərindən keçən nəqliyyat marşrutları öz etibarlılığını sübut edib"
    Вице-премьер: Транспортные маршруты через Азербайджан доказали свою надежность

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