Deputy PM: Transport routes via Azerbaijan prove reliable
Infrastructure
- 16 April, 2026
- 19:10
Despite the tense geopolitical situation in the region, the transport routes passing through Azerbaijan have fully proven their reliability and sustainability, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev told journalists on Thursday.
"In particular, the North-South International Transport Corridor operated without interruption during this period, fulfilled all its obligations, and once again demonstrated that Azerbaijan is a reliable transit country. Today, it is obvious that against the backdrop of current realities, the competitiveness of these routes has further increased, and a solid foundation has been formed for them to become one of the region's main transport and logistics directions in the future," he noted.
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