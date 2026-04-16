Kujundzic expressed condolences over death of ANAMA employee in landmine blast

The Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Azerbaijan, Marijana Kujundzic, expressed her condolences on the death of Mughan Metili, an employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), as a result of a mine incident, Report informs.

"I express my heartfelt condolences to the family of Mughan Matili, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty. My thoughts are with ANAMA and all those working in demining efforts across affected areas of Azerbaijan. We remain committed to restoring safety and security," Kujundzic wrote on X.