Kujundzic expressed condolences over death of ANAMA employee in landmine blast
Foreign policy
- 16 April, 2026
- 19:02
The Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Azerbaijan, Marijana Kujundzic, expressed her condolences on the death of Mughan Metili, an employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), as a result of a mine incident, Report informs.
"I express my heartfelt condolences to the family of Mughan Matili, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty. My thoughts are with ANAMA and all those working in demining efforts across affected areas of Azerbaijan. We remain committed to restoring safety and security," Kujundzic wrote on X.
Latest News
00:03
Trump says he is not sure ceasefire with Iran needs to be extendedOther countries
23:57
Netanyahu: Israel has 'historic' opportunity for peace with LebanonOther countries
23:40
Pakistan army chief meets Iranian President PezeshkianRegion
23:26
Erdogan says South Caucasus peace efforts should set example for worldRegion
23:18
Photo
Sahiba Gafarova: Only joint efforts can build a just worldForeign policy
23:02
Galuzin discusses South Caucasus situation with Turkish envoy to RussiaRegion
22:47
Rovshan Najaf participates in Ashgabat conferenceEnergy
22:30
Photo
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan discuss defense industry cooperation developmentMilitary
22:18