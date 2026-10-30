Azerbaijani, Georgian prime ministers hold talks in Sighnaghi
Foreign policy
- 30 October, 2026
- 10:30
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Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze held a one-on-one meeting on October 30 in Sighnaghi, in Georgia's Kakheti region.
Report's Georgian bureau informs that the prime ministers discussed various aspects of the Azerbaijan–Georgia strategic partnership, current issues on the bilateral agenda and priorities for the further development of cooperation.
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