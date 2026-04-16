Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Recep Tayyip Erdogan

    Foreign policy
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 19:17
    Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Recep Tayyip Erdogan

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Report informs.

    The letter reads:

    "We were deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the loss of life and the injuries of many people, most of them children, as a result of an armed attack on a school in Kahramanmaraş.

    We are extremely outraged by this horrific incident and strongly condemn this act of cruelty directed against children.

    In these difficult moments, I share your grief and, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of those killed, and the brotherly people of Türkiye. I wish you patience and a speedy recovery to the injured.

    May Allah rest their souls in peace!"

    Ilham Aliyev Recep Tayyip Erdogan Kahramanmaras
    İlham Əliyev Rəcəb Tayyib Ərdoğana başsağlığı verib
    Ильхам Алиев выразил соболезнования Эрдогану

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