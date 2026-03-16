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    Donald Trump criticizes allies for refusing to support US

    Other countries
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 22:16
    Donald Trump criticizes allies for refusing to support US

    US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the stance of a number of countries that, according to him, refuse to provide support to Washington despite decades of American protection they enjoyed.

    As Report informs, Trump made this statement while speaking at the White House at a meeting of the Board of Trustees for The Kennedy Center.

    According to Trump, some states are not willing to help the US, even though they have benefited from American support for decades.

    "I think we have one or two countries that won't do it, even though we've been defending them for about 40 years, spending tens of billions of dollars. I will report this to the House of Representatives and the Senate and ask: why are we defending countries that don't defend us?" he said.

    The American leader also stated that he has always considered this a weak point of NATO.

    According to him, allies must be ready to provide support to the US, including supplying necessary military equipment, minesweeper boats, if such a need arises.

    Trump added that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will soon name the countries that will agree to help Washington.

    Donald Trump
    Дональд Трамп раскритиковал союзников за отказ поддержать США

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