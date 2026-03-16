Paris-2024: Medals won by Azerbaijani athletes replaced with new ones

The medals won by Azerbaijani athletes at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, which turned out to be of low quality, have been replaced with new ones, Report informs, citing a message from the International Olympic Committee sent to the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan (NOC).

According to the information, the silver and bronze medals of taekwondo athlete Gashim Magomedov and Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov are already ready and will be sent to Baku on March 20.

The Olympic medalists will be invited to the NOC to receive their medals.