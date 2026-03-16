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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Gulf Cooperation Council holds emergency meeting over oil supply risks

    Other countries
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 23:17
    Gulf Cooperation Council holds emergency meeting over oil supply risks

    The Regional Emergency Plan Committee for petroleum products of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) held an urgent session to assess the impact of the current regional situation on supply chains, Report informs, citing the GCC General Secretariat.

    The meeting took place on March 15 in a videoconference format. The participants discussed the latest developments in the region and their potential impact on the supply of refined petroleum products.

    In addition, the parties reviewed the level of preparedness of national action plans for emergency response and the possibilities of coordinating them with the joint regional response plan.

    During the discussions, preventive measures aimed at ensuring the uninterrupted supply of petroleum products and maintaining the stability of supply chains in the current conditions were also addressed.

    Based on the results of the consultations, the participants reached an agreement on developing joint technical coordination mechanisms, as well as updating emergency response protocols with the aim of strengthening the energy security of the GCC member states.

    Gulf Cooperation Council
    KƏŞ neft məhsullarının tədarükü ilə bağlı risklərə görə təcili iclas keçirib
    ССАГПЗ провел экстренное заседание из-за рисков для поставок нефтепродуктов

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