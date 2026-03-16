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    Tofig Musayev: Azerbaijan continues to contribute to international efforts in combating Islamophobia

    Foreign policy
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 22:45
    Tofig Musayev: Azerbaijan continues to contribute to international efforts in combating Islamophobia

    Azerbaijan continues to contribute to international efforts in combating Islamophobia.

    As Report informs, this was stated by the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN, Ambassador Tofig Musayev, at the high-level meeting of the General Assembly dedicated to the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

    The meeting, organized by the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), was held on the occasion of the designation of March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia by the decision of the General Assembly.

    The event was moderated by the High Representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations and Special Envoy for Combating Islamophobia Miguel Ángel Moratinos.

    Speaking at the panel discussion, the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN, Tofig Musayev, emphasized that ensuring freedom of religion and belief is one of the key conditions for building inclusive, resilient, and prosperous societies. According to him, the effective implementation of this right contributes to strengthening mutual understanding, tolerance, and respect among peoples and states.

    The diplomat noted that in recent reports by the UN Secretary-General, the rise of Islamophobia worldwide is viewed as an alarming trend, which manifests itself, among other things, in the media. According to him, this situation requires the strengthening of policies and legislative measures by the international community to bolster social solidarity and protect religious freedoms.

    The Ambassador also emphasized that Islamophobia is one of the factors fueling hatred, discrimination, and disinformation during conflicts. He recalled that in the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan, thousands of cultural heritage sites, including monuments associated with the Islamic religion, were subjected to deliberate vandalism and destruction.

    Musayev also noted that the UN General Assembly resolution proclaiming March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia and the decision to appoint a UN Special Envoy on this issue demonstrate the commitment of member states to collective efforts in this area.

    In conclusion, he reported that since the proclamation of March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, three international conferences have already been held in Azerbaijan with the participation of various partners. According to him, a fourth international conference on the topic "Islamophobia: A Global Challenge on the Human Rights Agenda" is planned to be held in Baku at the end of this year.

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