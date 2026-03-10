Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Azerbaijan's state budget surplus exceeded 1.5B manats in first two months

    Finance
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 13:23
    Azerbaijan's state budget surplus exceeded 1.5B manats in first two months

    Azerbaijan's treasury authorities executed more than 147,000 payment orders in January-February of this year, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Finance.

    Consolidated budget revenues for the reporting period amounted to 7.558 ​​billion manats, while expenditures amounted to 5.338 billion manats, including state budget revenues of 6.311 billion manats (0.9% higher than forecast) and expenditures of 4.803 billion manats (3.3% lower than forecast). Thus, Azerbaijan's state budget for January-February exceeded 1.5 billion manats.

    In January-February, budget revenues from the State Tax Service amounted to 3.02 billion manats (2.7% higher than forecast), the State Customs Committee to 983.1 million manats (0.3% higher than forecast), the State Property Service to 9.8 million manats (10.2% higher than forecast), and other revenues to 63.4 million manats (32.9% higher than forecast).

    Transfers from the State Oil Fund to the state budget amounted to 2.14 billion manats (100% of forecast), and revenues from paid services provided by budgetary organizations totaled 113.2 million manats (26.5% lower than forecast).

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Azerbaijan Finance Ministry budget surplus
    Azərbaycanın 2 aylıq büdcə göstəriciləri açıqlanıb
    Профицит госбюджета Азербайджана за 2 месяца составил около 1,7 млрд манатов

