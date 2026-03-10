Azerbaijan's state budget surplus exceeded 1.5B manats in first two months
- 10 March, 2026
- 13:23
Azerbaijan's treasury authorities executed more than 147,000 payment orders in January-February of this year, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Finance.
Consolidated budget revenues for the reporting period amounted to 7.558 billion manats, while expenditures amounted to 5.338 billion manats, including state budget revenues of 6.311 billion manats (0.9% higher than forecast) and expenditures of 4.803 billion manats (3.3% lower than forecast). Thus, Azerbaijan's state budget for January-February exceeded 1.5 billion manats.
In January-February, budget revenues from the State Tax Service amounted to 3.02 billion manats (2.7% higher than forecast), the State Customs Committee to 983.1 million manats (0.3% higher than forecast), the State Property Service to 9.8 million manats (10.2% higher than forecast), and other revenues to 63.4 million manats (32.9% higher than forecast).
Transfers from the State Oil Fund to the state budget amounted to 2.14 billion manats (100% of forecast), and revenues from paid services provided by budgetary organizations totaled 113.2 million manats (26.5% lower than forecast).
($1=1.7 manats)